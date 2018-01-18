Spike TV Is Off The Air, So Its Twitter Went Off The Rails

After 15 years, Spike TV has rebranded as Paramount Network, but the former cable channel’s Twitter page did not go gently into that good night.

Spike TV launched in 2003, promoting itself as “the network for men” and became known for airing action movies and shows like “Bar Rescue” and “Lip Sync Battle.” The change to Paramount Network, envisioned as a prestige network on par with AMC, HBO or Netflix, took place on Thursday.

However, strange things started on Tuesday when the Spike TV Twitter account posted this tweet.

Welp, since I’m outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I’ve been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. Shit’s about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

Things did get real, as the account promised. Real snarky.

There’s a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

When we greenlit TNA we thought we were buying something entirely different… but wrestling turned out to be ok. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

The social media person at Spike directed some of the animus inward.

The “get more action” tagline was actually my personal mantra. I was in a 3 month dry spell. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

The sarcasm turned towards the network’s original programming.

We had a show called The Joe Schmo Show. Apparently every decent show name was taken. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

I honestly thought catch a contractor was a show about STDs. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

My favorite number is 329 because it’s the number of times COPS is on every night. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

There were times when the poster was guilty of TMI.

I lost my virginity in one of the storage spaces from Auction Hunters. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

Seriously.

I clogged up the 4th stall in the 7th floor men’s room over 30 times last year. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

But all good things must come to an end, even snarky Twitter threads.

I never thought rebranding would be one of the 1000 ways to die. I’m out. PEACE! — SPIKE (@spike) January 17, 2018