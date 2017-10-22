Spinach, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Oh My: 10 Tasty Ways To Eat Your Greens

Getting your daily fill of greens is easy when you have delicious recipes to turn to. From Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing to Roasted Broccoli with Chipotle Honey Butter, here are ten green vegetable dishes you’ll want to devour.

Want to summon your family to the dinner table without saying a word? Make bacon! This salad combines crispy thick-cut bacon with spinach, boiled eggs, mushrooms, and a tangy-sweet warm bacon vinaigrette. To save time, use pre-washed baby spinach, pre-sliced mushrooms and even pre-cooked boiled eggs, if you like. GET THE RECIPE

In this easy recipe, broccoli florets are tossed in a sweet, spicy and smoky chipotle honey butter before roasting. It’s as delicious as it sounds — addictive, even — and the broccoli has enough flavor to carry an entire meal. Pair it with simply grilled salmon or steak and dinner is done. GET THE RECIPE

Made with crisp power greens, toasted walnuts, chunks of Parmesan and a lemony Dijon dressing — this salad tastes like a healthful, crunchy Caesar. Be prepared to love it, even if you’re not a kale or Brussels sprouts person. Bonus: it keeps well and can be made ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

Topped with crisp homemade croutons, this rich and creamy broccoli soup is a meal unto itself. It’s pure comfort food, and ready in under an hour. GET THE RECIPE

Unlike most vegetable gratins, which are made with a Béchamel sauce, this one is made more simply (and decadently) with heavy cream. Bookmark for the holidays! GET THE RECIPE

There’s really only one way to put it: this quiche is insanely delicious. And I promise you won’t miss the crust! It reheats beautifully so feel free to make it ahead or warm it up for tomorrow’s breakfast or lunch. GET THE RECIPE

When you combine roasted Brussels sprouts, smoky bacon, toasted pecans and maple syrup, it’s hard to resist eating the entire pan right out of the oven. GET THE RECIPE

Made with tender baby kale, crispy roasted chickpeas (love!), nutty Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a zingy lemon vinaigrette — this salad makes a satisfying lunch all on its own, or a perfect side dish to jazz up a simple rotisserie chicken for dinner. GET THE RECIPE

Too often meat takes center stage at the dinner table and vegetables are left with mere supporting roles. I love to give vegetables the spotlight, and this Szechuan-style veggie dish does just that. I’d put it up against any Chinese restaurant — plus it’s easy to make. GET THE RECIPE