President Donald Trump’s struggle to find lawyers to represent him is well documented.

So on Tuesday, a cheeky prankster attempted to give Trump a helping hand by posting a spoof job ad on Craigslist.

The listing on the website’s District of Columbia jobs thread seeks “a lead attorney” to represent a “difficult client” at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue who is involved in an ongoing Federal investigation.

Craigslist

“Working knowledge of social media, especially Twitter is a plus, as is a better than average knowledge of the adult film industry and a collection of Playboy magazines from 1985-2010,” the ad notes.

“Prior appearances on Fox News” would also be “a huge plus.”

Applicants “must be prepared to work with a client who is very forceful and opinionated about his defense” and who “is his own best counsel,” the listing adds. “Basically your job boils down to keeping him from testifying under oath and hoping the rest comes out in the wash.”

It’s unclear who created the ad. They did not respond immediately to HuffPost’s request for comment. The listing has, however, been well-received on Twitter:

OMG! This Craigslist ad for Trump's new lead attorney is an example of epic trolling! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YHN9YXrQqq — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) March 27, 2018