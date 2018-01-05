POLITICS
Someone Spoofed Michael Wolff's Book About Donald Trump And It's Comedy Gold

"I'm laughing so hard because it's so plausible."

By Lee Moran

A hilarious spoof excerpt purporting to be from Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book about President Donald Trump’s administration has gone viral.

Twitter user @pixelatedboat shared a fake extract, which they joked was from Wolff’s upcoming Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House tome, online Thursday night.

The parody paragraphs, below, center around Trump’s (fictitious) frustration at not having “the gorilla channel” available on his White House bedroom television, and his staffers’ subsequent amusing attempt to appease him:

Some people online initially incorrectly thought that the passages were actually featured in Wolff’s book, in which Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon makes claims about the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Many got the joke, however, but said it gained traction because it was “so plausible.” A sampling of the responses are below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
