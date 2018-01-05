A hilarious spoof excerpt purporting to be from Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book about President Donald Trump’s administration has gone viral.

Twitter user @pixelatedboat shared a fake extract, which they joked was from Wolff’s upcoming Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House tome, online Thursday night.

The parody paragraphs, below, center around Trump’s (fictitious) frustration at not having “the gorilla channel” available on his White House bedroom television, and his staffers’ subsequent amusing attempt to appease him:

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — pixelated boat (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

Some people online initially incorrectly thought that the passages were actually featured in Wolff’s book, in which Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon makes claims about the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Many got the joke, however, but said it gained traction because it was “so plausible.” A sampling of the responses are below:

I'm laughing so hard because it's so plausible https://t.co/WZIyhhf5EE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 5, 2018

The fucking insane thing about this is that you really didn't fly too close to the sun until that final paragraph. The first two actually come across as totally believable. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 5, 2018

Unfortunately, I can imagine this being true. We’re down the rabbit hole, as others have said. — Beau Brendler (@beau_brendler) January 5, 2018

I love how this makes fun of Trumpland and also its beyond-gullible critics. Also, I want a gorilla channel for real. https://t.co/6HwPZKsW4X — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 5, 2018

I’m dying laughing at how many people aren’t sure if this is a real excerpt from the Wolff book or not https://t.co/e6wOJ2zUZB — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 5, 2018