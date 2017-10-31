Listen To The Spookiest Sounds Ever Detected In Space

Forget creaking hinges and nearby footsteps. For some real Halloween chills, check out NASA’s new playlist of spooky signals picked up by its spacecraft over the years.

“Soaring to the depths of our universe, gallant spacecraft roam the cosmos, snapping images of celestial wonders,” the space agency said. “Some spacecraft have instruments capable of capturing radio emissions. When scientists convert these to sound waves, the results are eerie to hear.”

Even the names of the tracks are mysterious. There’s “Radar Echoes From Titan’s Surface,” a pulsing rhythm suddenly interrupted by some electronic blips followed by an ominous revving sound. “Plasmaspheric Hiss” is a hiss that almost sounds like breathing. And the whistling “Plasmawaves - Chorus” resembles a distant call.