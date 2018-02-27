HUFFPOST FINDS
24 Lightweight Coats To Help You Transition From Winter To Spring

Think beyond the leather moto or the denim jacket.
By Brittany Nims
Transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring can be a serious headache, especially if you’re trying to ditch pieces from your overstuffed closet for capsule essentials you’ll wear year-round. Oftentimes, it feels like the season’s style trends change faster than we can clean out our closets, but there’s an easy fix.

Our advice? Toss the things you don’t absolutely love and that can’t mix and match with other clothes in your closet. Instead, replace them with high-quality pieces that you can layer-on and layer-off each season. That also means investing in stylish, lightweight outerwear you feel good in. 

Think beyond the leather moto or the denim jacket. There are plenty of lightweight spring coats that’ll help you transition your wardrobe from winter to spring. 

Take a look below at 24 lightweight spring coats we can’t get enough of right now:  

  • 1 Embroidered Chest Pocket Utility Jacket
    Gap
    Get it here
  • 2 Madewell Side Zip Bomber Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 3 ASOS Curve Pearl Soft Coat
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 4 Treasure & Bond Quilted Leather Moto Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 5 UO Striped Utility Jacket
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it here
  • 6 Kristen Blake Tech Hooded Trench Coat
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 7 Lost Ink Faux Leather Moto Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 8 River Island Belted Duster Coat
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 9 ASOS Curve Denim Girlfriend Jacket In Washed Black
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 10 Herschel Supply Co. Mac Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 11 Silky Robe Coat
    Target
    Get it here
  • 12 Alpha Industries L-2B Natus Flight Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 13 Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
    Gap
    Get it here
  • 14 Everlane Anorak
    Everlane
    Get it here
  • 15 Modern Trench Coat
    Target
    Get it here
  • 16 ASOS Curve Borg Raincoat
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 17 Icon Denim Duster Jacket
    Gap
    Get it here
  • 18 ASOS Curve Waterfall Parka With Contrast Liner
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 19 ASOS Hooded Slim Coat With Zip Front
    ASOS
    Get it here
  • 20 Gap Belted Utility Jacket
    Gap
    Get it here
  • 21 Tahari Abbey Draped Collar Wrap Coat
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 22 Caslon Bomber Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 23 Helene Berman Edge To Edge Coat
    Nordstrom
    Get it here
  • 24 Caslon Tumbled Anorak Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Get it here

