Transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring can be a serious headache, especially if you’re trying to ditch pieces from your overstuffed closet for capsule essentials you’ll wear year-round. Oftentimes, it feels like the season’s style trends change faster than we can clean out our closets, but there’s an easy fix.
Our advice? Toss the things you don’t absolutely love and that can’t mix and match with other clothes in your closet. Instead, replace them with high-quality pieces that you can layer-on and layer-off each season. That also means investing in stylish, lightweight outerwear you feel good in.
Think beyond the leather moto or the denim jacket. There are plenty of lightweight spring coats that’ll help you transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.
Take a look below at 24 lightweight spring coats we can’t get enough of right now:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.