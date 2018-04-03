Student Saves Drowning Squirrel, With A Little Help From 'The Office'

This squirrel is “Stayin’ Alive,” in some small part due to “The Office.”

Back in Season 5 of the hit comedy TV series, Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott learns that a good tip for performing CPR is to do chest compressions to the beat of the Bee Gees’ 1977 disco hit.

And it was Carell’s hilarious scene that Central Michigan University student Natalie Belsito said she had in mind when she performed the life-saving technique on the critter, which a passerby had rescued from a pool on the Grand Rapids campus because it was drowning.

Brought a squirrel back from the dead, what was your Wednesday like? #chipshelpingchips pic.twitter.com/htDv2ncjzI — nat belsito (@natbels7) March 29, 2018

“Honestly, when I was doing it, I was thinking of the episode of ‘The Office’ when they do CPR,” Belsito told student newspaper Central Michigan Life. “I was literally singing that song as I tried to do it.”

Belsito revived the squirrel and took it back to her dorm, where she wrapped it in towels and warmed it with her hair dryer.

As the above footage that Belsito shared to Twitter on Thursday shows, she later released the animal back outside, where it quickly scampered up a tree — much to the delight of her friends on the soccer team.

Belsito did not respond immediately to HuffPost’s request for further information. She added to the student newspaper that “you gotta do what you gotta do if you’re going to save a squirrel’s life.”