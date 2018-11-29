4 Police Officers Indicted On Federal Civil Rights Charges For Protest Abuses

Four St. Louis police officers were indicted on federal civil rights charges Thursday in connection with their actions during an unconstitutional crackdown on a protest last year.

The Justice Department said Dustin Boone, 35, Bailey Colletta, 25, Randy Hays, 31, and Christopher Myers, 27, were indicted on felony charges that included “deprivation of constitutional rights, conspiracy to obstruct justice, destruction of evidence, and obstruction of justice.”

Police officers chanted the streets were “our streets” during the crackdown on protests after a judge found former officer Jason Stockley, who shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011, not guilty.

The indictment alleges that at least three of the defendants “expressed disdain for the Stockley protesters and excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so.”