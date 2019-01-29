Stacey Abrams To Deliver Democratic Response To SOTU

Credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images Stacey Abrams narrowly lost her bid for the Georgia governor's seat, but she's not disappearing from the party.

In an unusual move and a nod to the changing face of the Democratic party, former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams will deliver the party’s response to the State of the Union address, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday.

“Three weeks ago I called Stacey Abrams and asked her to deliver a response to the state of the union,” he said.

Chuck Schumer confirms the reporting from @chrislhayes: He asked Stacey Abrams three weeks ago to deliver the State of the Union response. She agreed, Schumer says.



"She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else." Via ABC pic.twitter.com/kvD9dqhy8m — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2019

Abrams confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response,” she tweeted.

The decision to ask Abrams, who doesn’t currently hold office but made history as the first black woman to be a major party nominee for a gubernatorial race last year, is a break from the standard practice of asking a longstanding member of U.S. Congress to deliver the party’s response.

“She is just a great spokesperson,” Schumer said Tuesday. “She’s an incredible leader. She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else.”

The news was first reported earlier in the day by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

🚨NEWS🚨



A reliable source tells me that Chuck Schumer called STACEY ABRAMS three weeks ago to ask her to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 29, 2019

In an election plagued by reports of voter suppression in November, Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia gubernatorial race to Republican opponent Brian Kemp. She said last month that she plans to run for political office again. Despite her loss, she emerged as one of the many female minority trailblazers shaking up the party.