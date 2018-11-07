A beautiful moment was captured between Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and a bouquet-bearing supporter in Buena Vista, Georgia, on Election Day.
Charlie Matthews, 73, is reported to have presented Abrams with roses on behalf of the deceased women in his family who were unable to witness her fight to become the nation’s first black female governor.
Though Republican candidate Brian Kemp was running slightly ahead early Wednesday in the race for the governor’s mansion, the contest was too close to call and could trigger a runoff. Abrams made history earlier this year when she was chosen to be the Democratic Party’s nominee.
The image, which was captured by journalist Alyssa Pointer and shared to Twitter, understandably hit many social media users right in the feels.