Stacey Dash Of 'Clueless' Files To Run For Congress

Congress could get more “Clueless.”

Dash, 51, a Republican, wants to represent California’s 44th Congressional District ― an area that includes Compton and Watts. Hillary Clinton captured 83 percent of the district’s vote in the 2016 presidential election, the cable news channel noted.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Stacey Dash appeared at the 2016 Academy Awards in a comic cameo after she called an "#Oscarssowhite" boycott "ludicrous."

Democrat Nanette Barragan won the seat in 2016.

Dash, a former Fox News talking head, suggested an announcement was imminent on social media Monday. She mentioned on Twitter that she actually lives in the 44th District, “unlike some who don’t live in their districts.”

As of early Tuesday, she hadn’t made a public statement. A rep for Dash did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Dash, who is black, has forged a second career as a reactionary whose views have rankled the black community and other minorities. She has been critical of former President Barack Obama, and has said there should be no Black History Month because there isn’t a white history month. She believes that BET promotes segregation. And she praised the controversial casting of white actor Joseph Fiennes to play Michael Jackson in a half-hour British comedy.

Oscars host Chris Rock used a Dash cameo as comic fodder in the 2016 ceremony after she called the #Oscarssowhite boycott “ludicrous.”

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images Stacey Dash's right-wing leanings earned her a spot on Fox News in 2014 but she stopped appearing on the channel in late 2016.

The “Sharknado 4” star is no friend of the LGBTQ community, either. The Trump-backing Dash has blasted Caitlyn Jenner and others for promoting the right of transgender people to use a public bathroom based on the sex for which they identify.

Fox News opted not to renew a contract with Dash in the fall of 2016, according to reports in January 2017.