Fans Remember Stan Lee's Indian Superhero Chakra The Invincible

Stan Lee, who died on Monday at the age of 95, will be remembered for the many characters he created ― among them, a superhero who left a huge impression on the Indian community.

Lee ― along with his co-creator Sharad Devarajan, CEO of character entertainment company Graphic India ― introduced the comic book “Chakra: The Invincible” to the world in 2011.

The comic followed the adventures of Indian teen and technology whiz Raju Rai, who lives in Mumbai, India. Rai creates a special suit that’s able to harness his chakras, or energy centers, unleashing superpowers to help keep his city safe.

Since Lee’s death, people have been sharing their warm thoughts about Rai ― particularly those in the South Asian community who were moved to see an Indian face in the Western superhero-focused Marvel universe.

not to forget, Stan Lee's Indian superhero, Chakra The Invincible. It was kinda fun. i hope the live-action film (to have been be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane) gets made some day. But the man himself won't be around for a cameo, sigh...#Excelsior #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/ywadG5C0Lp — tg Shenoy (@theBekku) November 13, 2018

One thing I’ll never forget about Stan Lee is that he created an Indian super hero, Chakra the Invincible with great respect to the culture, simply because he believed we deserved to have one. pic.twitter.com/4uuapN5lYe — Jurassic Smark (@TheRealFaizanH) November 13, 2018

Still the best heroes @TheRealStanLee has ever created! Chakra the Invincible for the Global Goals! This is my very prized copy, and it will be treasured forever.#GlobalGoals #SDGs #StanLee pic.twitter.com/nDYHMcZtJE — Caterina Sullivan (@CatLSullivan) November 13, 2018

Co-creator Devarajan also shared some heartfelt words about the Marvel legend.

"@TheRealStanLee was a mentor, friend and inspiration. His characters and stories have brought joy to billions, and his genius as a storyteller was only surpassed by his kindness as a human being." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lm3576jKSz — Graphic India (@GraphicIndia) November 13, 2018

"Stan's impact on the world, and on my life will never be forgotten. Rest in peace."



- Sharad Devarajan, CEO Graphic India — Graphic India (@GraphicIndia) November 13, 2018

Rai made an animated movie debut on Cartoon Network India in 2013. Lee had told Reuters it was about time for an Indian superhero.

“We are friendly with Sharad and we were talking about the fact that India doesn’t have a POW! type of superhero, and I loved creating superheroes so I thought it would be fun to do an Indian superhero,” Lee said, referencing POW!, the production company he created.