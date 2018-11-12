Comics writer Stan Lee died on Monday at the age of 95 after a lifetime creating some of the most iconic and beloved Marvel characters.

In the decades since he was named editor-in-chief of Timely Publications ― which later became Marvel Comics ― at the age of just 19, Lee helped create timeless superheroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Daredevil.

Fans and colleagues mourned Lee’s death and remembered him as an legend who helped inspire so many other young writers, artists and actors. As actor George Takei wrote in a tribute on Twitter: “His stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come.”

Take a journey through Lee’s life: