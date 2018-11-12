ENTERTAINMENT
11/12/2018 05:47 pm ET

A Look Back On Stan Lee's Life: Photos Of The Marvel Pioneer Through The Years

Comic-book legend Stan Lee died on Monday at the age of 95.
By Antonia Blumberg and Chris McGonigal
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images

Comics writer Stan Lee died on Monday at the age of 95 after a lifetime creating some of the most iconic and beloved Marvel characters.

In the decades since he was named editor-in-chief of Timely Publications ― which later became Marvel Comics ― at the age of just 19, Lee helped create timeless superheroes like Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Daredevil.

Fans and colleagues mourned Lee’s death and remembered him as an legend who helped inspire so many other young writers, artists and actors. As actor George Takei wrote in a tribute on Twitter: “His stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come.”

Take a journey through Lee’s life:

  • Mighty Marvel comic-book publisher Stan Lee, center left, blows out the candles on the Marvel Comics birthday cake at opening
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Mighty Marvel comic-book publisher Stan Lee, center left, blows out the candles on the Marvel Comics birthday cake at opening day ceremonies of the First Mighty Marvel Comic Book Convention, March 22, 1975, in New York. At left is Lee’s wife, Joan, and on far right is Captain America and Spider-Man. 
  • Stan Lee and Nicholas Hammond, the actor who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man on TV, on July 6, 1978.
    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    Stan Lee and Nicholas Hammond, the actor who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man on TV, on July 6, 1978.
  • Stan Lee, in dark sweater, publisher and editor of Marvel Comics, and his art director, John Romita, look at a drawing on Mar
    AP
    Stan Lee, in dark sweater, publisher and editor of Marvel Comics, and his art director, John Romita, look at a drawing on March 5, 1975.
  • Stan Lee in 1975.&nbsp;
    JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado via Getty Images
    Stan Lee in 1975. 
  • In this Jan. 10, 1976, Stan Lee, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spider-Man" comic book cover with artist John Romit
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    In this Jan. 10, 1976, Stan Lee, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a "Spider-Man" comic book cover with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters in New York.
  • Stan Lee of Marvel Comics on June 15, 1978, in New York.
    Santi Visalli via Getty Images
    Stan Lee of Marvel Comics on June 15, 1978, in New York.
  • Stan Lee with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray the Hulk and Thor, in a special movie for NBC, &ldquo;The Incr
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Stan Lee with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray the Hulk and Thor, in a special movie for NBC, “The Incredible Hulk Returns,” May 9, 1988.
  • Comic book mogul Stan Lee attending 'Comic Book Greats' on Sept. 20, 1991, at Excelsior Productions in Los Angeles.
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Comic book mogul Stan Lee attending 'Comic Book Greats' on Sept. 20, 1991, at Excelsior Productions in Los Angeles.
  • Stan Lee is an American comic book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor, president and chairman
    EVAN HURD PHOTOGRAPHY via Getty Images
    Stan Lee is an American comic book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor, president and chairman of Marvel Comics. 
  • Spider-Man creator Stan Lee at his office on June 18, 2004, in Beverly Hills.
    Vince Bucci via Getty Images
    Spider-Man creator Stan Lee at his office on June 18, 2004, in Beverly Hills.
  • Stan Lee in his studio.
    Kim Kulish via Getty Images
    Stan Lee in his studio.
  • President George W. Bush presents the 2008 National Medals of Arts to comic book creator Stan Lee on Nov. 17, 2008, in the Ea
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    President George W. Bush presents the 2008 National Medals of Arts to comic book creator Stan Lee on Nov. 17, 2008, in the East Room of the White House.
  • Stan Lee appears at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
    Stan Lee appears at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Stan Lee places his feet and hands in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2017, in Hollywood.
    Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
    Stan Lee places his feet and hands in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2017, in Hollywood.
  • Comic book creator Stan Lee gives his wife, Joan, a kiss after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 4, 20
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Comic book creator Stan Lee gives his wife, Joan, a kiss after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 4, 2011.
  • Stan Lee of Marvel Comics fame smiles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch as Frank Miller, rear, a writer, director
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Stan Lee of Marvel Comics fame smiles after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch as Frank Miller, rear, a writer, director and actor, watches before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers on June 4, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
  • Stan Lee at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego on July 21, 2011.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Stan Lee at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego on July 21, 2011.
  • Paul Rudd, left, star of "Ant-Man," mingles with executive producer Stan Lee at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
    Paul Rudd, left, star of "Ant-Man," mingles with executive producer Stan Lee at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015, in Los Angeles.
  • Stan Lee at Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo Day One held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 1, 2015.
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Stan Lee at Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo Day One held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 1, 2015.
  • Actress Chloe Bennet, left, writer Stan Lee and actress Ming-Na Wen attend the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 on July
    Rich Polk via Getty Images
    Actress Chloe Bennet, left, writer Stan Lee and actress Ming-Na Wen attend the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 on July 22, 2016 in San Diego.
  • Executive producer and creator Stan Lee with and actor Lou Ferrigno at the premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' at
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Executive producer and creator Stan Lee with and actor Lou Ferrigno at the premiere of Marvel's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' at the Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015, in Hollywood.
  • Cartoonist Stan Lee visits the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 5, 2010, in New York City.
    Bennett Raglin via Getty Images
    Cartoonist Stan Lee visits the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 5, 2010, in New York City.
  • Writer Stan Lee attends the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2016, in San Diego.
    Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
    Writer Stan Lee attends the IMDb Yacht at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2016, in San Diego.
  • Stan Lee speaks on a panel during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on March 4, 2017. in Seattle.
    Mat Hayward via Getty Images
    Stan Lee speaks on a panel during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on March 4, 2017. in Seattle.

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Antonia Blumberg
Reporter, HuffPost
headshot
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Photos Obit Stan Lee
A Look Back On Stan Lee's Life: Photos Of The Marvel Pioneer Through The Years
CONVERSATIONS