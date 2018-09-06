Everything From Your Childhood Is Up For Sale In This Movie Prop Auction

For a price, you can now get your childhood back.

The Prop Store, one of the world’s largest TV and film memorabilia companies, is auctioning off some of the greatest cinema props of all time on Sept. 20 in London.

The items ― which include the game board from “Jumanji,” a script of the original 1977 “Star Wars” signed by crew members and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from “Back to the Future II” ― will be available for public viewing starting Sept. 6 at the BFI Imax Waterloo.

The auction will then be livestreamed. Scroll down to see some of the legendary props from films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Terminator” and “The Goonies.” And then save your pennies.