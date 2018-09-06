ENTERTAINMENT
09/06/2018 06:31 pm ET

Everything From Your Childhood Is Up For Sale In This Movie Prop Auction

The auction includes props from films like "Star Wars," "Jumanji" and "The Goonies."
By Andy McDonald

For a price, you can now get your childhood back.

The Prop Store, one of the world’s largest TV and film memorabilia companies, is auctioning off some of the greatest cinema props of all time on Sept. 20 in London.

The items ― which include the game board from “Jumanji,” a script of the original 1977 “Star Wars” signed by crew members and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from “Back to the Future II” ― will be available for public viewing starting Sept. 6 at the BFI Imax Waterloo.

The auction will then be livestreamed. Scroll down to see some of the legendary props from films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Terminator” and “The Goonies.” And then save your pennies.

    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    Marty McFly’s Mattel hoverboard from “Back to the Future Part II.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    Prop Store employees with a Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve from the 1978 and 1980 films.
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    One-Eyed Willie’s coin from “The Goonies.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    Johnny 5 from “Short Circuit.”
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    One of Han Solo’s jackets from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A detail of a hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    A Big Kahuna bag from “Pulp Fiction.”
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    First Order stormtrooper helmet from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    Michael Jackson robot mask from the film “Moonwalker.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    “Jumanji” board game prop.
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    Slimer from “Ghostbusters.”
    Mike Marsland / Getty Images
    Indiana Jones’ hat from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    An employee with a costume worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A detail of Capt. Miller’s helmet, worn by Tom Hanks and signed by him and director Steven Spielberg, from 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    Catwoman’s mask, worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1992 film “Batman Returns”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A detail of a Stan Winston endoskeleton from 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A Wonka Bar from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A film can used in the production of 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A lightsaber from the 2005 film “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”
    Toby Melville / Reuters
    A fourth script, signed by crew members, from the 1977 film “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    Noisy cricket device from “Men in Black.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    Droid K-2SO from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    A sandworm model from “Beetlejuice.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    A creature head from “Aliens.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    Jason Voorhees stunt mask from “Jason X.”
    Courtesy Prop Store
    A wand box from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
