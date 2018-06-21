'Star Wars' Director Cheers Fan Campaign To Remake His 'Last Jedi' Film

There is a sour group of “Star Wars” fans who really want us to forget about Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi.” They dislike the film so much they’ve even gone so far as campaigning to raise money for a remake.

Their (very reputable looking) website allows you to add your email address in support and even pledge a dollar amount toward the project, though no financial information is collected from visitors, so it appears purely symbolic.

The people behind the site claim they have unnamed producers who will ultimately cover the film’s budget.

“This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise,” the site’s mission statement reads. “The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned.”

The group, which insists “this isn’t a joke” in a pinned tweet, has just gotten the endorsement from maybe the most unlikely source: “Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson himself.

please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/mNpSjgovax — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 21, 2018

While Johnson’s reply certainly reads a bit tongue-in-cheek, it is surprising that he would even entertain this fan group’s unrealistic endeavor.

But now that the group has Johnson’s OK, they just need Disney ― which owns the rights to the “Star Wars” franchise ― to turn its back on its own film, which cost $250 million to make and grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.