Disney's New 'Star Wars' Series 'Resistance' Looks Gorgeous

It’s a wonderful time to be a “Star Wars” fan.

Way back when only the original “Star Wars” trilogy was around, fans had to turn to comics and novelizations to get their extended universe fix. These days, with “Clone Wars,” “Rebels,” and now the new animated series “Resistance,” the galaxy is becoming more and more lively.`

Disney just released the first trailer for “Resistance,” and visually it’s stunning.

“Resistance” is an animated series that takes place between “Return Of The Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” and follows the character Kazuda Xiono, a pilot recruited to spy on the First Order.

Xiono will brush shoulders with newer characters of the franchise including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, who be voiced by their big screen actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively. Check out the trailer above.