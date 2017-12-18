“Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” was first at the box office this weekend, taking in $220 million in North America. It was the second-biggest domestic opening of all time, behind only 2015′s “The Force Awakens.”

The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise made $104.8 million on Friday alone, Variety reported.

Coming in at a distant second this weekend was the animated feature “Ferdinand” ($13.3 million), followed by “Coco” ($10 million), “Wonder” ($5.4 million) and “Justice League,” ($4.2 million).

“The Last Jedi” also earned $230 million overseas, giving it a global box office of $450 million, according to comScore.

“The Force Awakens” earned $248 million domestically and $281 million overseas, for a combined haul of $529 million during its first weekend. It was the biggest global opening weekend of all time until earlier this year, when “The Fate Of The Furious” took in $541 million, including $98 million in North America, per Box Office Mojo.

The next installment in the “Star Wars” franchise will be “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Set to open in May, the film tells the tale of a young Han Solo. “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which has not yet been given a full title, is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.