Starbucks’ new holiday cups are here!

The coffee company announced that it’s bringing back its holiday beverages and cups starting Wednesday morning. The new holiday cups look a bit different from years past, as they’re missing the trademark red color ― for a reason.

Starbucks Ready to fill up with Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Peppermint Mocha!

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in statement.

The white cups feature images of holiday cheer and bit of green and red, but most of the cup is left blank to encourage personalization (which could be tricky when you’re trying to decorate a cup full of hot liquid).

Fremar added, “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

A Starbucks spokesperson told HuffPost that “most of our U.S. Starbucks locations will have colored pencils available for customers to borrow.”

Starbucks Considering Starbucks likes to drum up excitement around the Pumpkin Spice Latte in August, it’s exciting the company waited until Nov. 1 to bring back the cups and beverages.

Details around the new design leaked a few weeks ago, when someone on Reddit released a photo of the cup.

People on Twitter are divided over the new design and the coloring-in concept of the cups:

Who the fuck has time to sit and color a cup @Starbucks? Bring back the red cups 😒 — concerned citizen (@Parker_A1) November 1, 2017

Liking this year’s @Starbucks holiday cup almost as much as my skinny vanilla latte🎄 pic.twitter.com/mRHid0Kt6t — Paul Bullock (@bullockpaul) November 1, 2017

Starbucks has their holiday cups out and they’re not red. — Elissuuh 👸🏼 (@H0pedivisionn) November 1, 2017

I'm mad at the new Starbucks holiday cup. From now on I'm only getting my coffee from Red Lobster. @starbucks @redlobster pic.twitter.com/DTcjGVWfch — Jim Behrle (@jimbehrle) November 1, 2017

New Starbucks cups are out and feature Christmas trees, presents, snowflakes, etc. I’m sure some people will still find a reason to be mad. pic.twitter.com/qkkwUW0u3f — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 1, 2017

If you’re missing the traditional red design, McDonald’s is offering all-red holiday cups with stars (which look more like snowflakes) for its McCafé drinks for the first time this year, starting Nov. 6:

McDonalds Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate are back at McDonald's today.