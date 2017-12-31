Startup to Bridge Traditional Exchange with Cryptocurrency Exchange

If there is one thing noteworthy about 2017, it is that it has been the year of cryptocurrencies: starting with a market cap of just $17.7 billion in January 2017, cryptocurrencies have gone on to have a market cap exceeding half a trillion dollars -- peaking at about $640 billion at a point. At the beginning of this year, many experts predicted that the entire cryptocurrency market cap won’t exceed $100 billion. At the time of writing this on the 30th of December 2017, the market cap of Bitcoin alone is over $200 billion -- and a single Bitcoin costs about $13,000 - $16,000+ depending on the market situation at a particular time. Alternative coins are also gaining significant attention, and Ripple for a moment became the second biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $100 billion.

Now, the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies have drawn attention from traditional investors -- and not all of this attention have been positive. To some, the meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies, especially the underlying blockchain technology that powers them, is something worth paying attention to -- it’s a trend that shouldn’t be ignored, just like the Internet when it started. To others, the massive (and unpredictable) rise of cryptocurrencies, as well as its volatility, is a sign of grave concern as well as an indication that caution should be exercised. This worry has prevented a lot of traditional investors from getting into cryptocurrencies.

Qurrex, the first hybrid cryptocurrency exchange platform, aims to solve some of these worries by satisfying the demands of institutional investors who want to enter the crypto trade ecosystem. The startup, which was launched in 2016, integrates the industrial centralized infrastructure of traditional exchanges (like NASDAQ, NYSE, etc) with that of decentralized blockchain-based network. Amongst what Qurrex aims to achieve includes introducing a centralized node that is comparable to that of traditional exchanges and eliminating intermediaries for investors who want to use its service. Institutional investors such as banks and brokers as well as new investors just entering the market would be allowed to use its services.

Cryptocurrencies are quickly gaining legitimacy, and many predictions have been made regarding cryptocurrencies in 2018; to many, it is a foregone conclusion that the market cap of cryptocurrencies will be in the trillions in 2018 -- with many predicting it will go as high as $5 trillion. One thing is certain, though, and that is that 2018 will see an influx of institutional investors and traditional investors move their funds into cryptocurrencies. The explosion of cryptocurrencies in 2017 caught many unawares, and you can be sure it is on everybody’s radar at the moment. Significant funds will move into cryptos from traditional investors in 2018, and this is where Qurrex plans to come in. By ensuring an easy, secure and reliable platform for traditional investors who want to invest in cryptocurrencies, and by ensuring easy liquidity of funds, Qurrex is poised to have a competitive advantage over other exchanges.