State Department's Family Travel Chat Gets Mercilessly Trolled

Timing is everything, in life and on Facebook.

Two State Department employees found that out on Tuesday when they held a Facebook live chat on family travel ― at a time when thousands of migrant children are being separated from their parents and placed in detention camps under a “zero tolerance” policy from the Trump administration.

The two employees, Kim and Carl ― no last names, we’re all friends here, right? ― wanted to focus on Americans looking for information on traveling abroad.

They tried to stick to that subject during the live chat, answering questions like “How do I take a passport photo of my baby?” But a lot of commenters had more, let’s say, topical questions.

A sampling:

“What tips do you have to beat the heat for toddlers imprisoned in a concentration camp in Texas in 100+ degree heat? And what type of baby pajamas will go best with a tin foil blanket?”

“Awww it’s so fun to fly with your kids. Your kids who are safe and sound and not locked away in a cage away from anyone and anything they’ve ever known.”

“What is the process for getting my children back once the US Government has separated them from me and incarcerated them?”

“How should I expect the ID number to be given to visiting family members? Tattoos on the forearm or just written illegibly with a big Sharpie?”

“How can I be sure my child’s skin is white enough for the government not to steal him from me when I attempt to return to the United States?”

Kim and Carl didn’t answer any of these questions. But they appeared visibly rattled at some points during the live chat ― enough so that one woman offered a bit of sympathy and a suggestion of her own.

“No, it is not too early in the day for you to go out and have a few drinks when you are done with this,” she wrote.