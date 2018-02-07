Steelers Linebacker Hurt In Head-On Tackle Stands For Pittsburgh Crowd

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier soaked in applause Tuesday night for perhaps the best NFL comeback of the season.

Shazier, who could not move his legs after a head-on tackle in early December during a game shown on “Monday Night Football,” stood up with assistance at a Penguins’ NHL game in Pittsburgh. He acknowledged the crowd with a raised No. 1 finger and a pat on his chest.

A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.



Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier! 👍 pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018

His prognosis appeared bleak after the injury and surgery, which resulted from this hit:

Hope Ryan Shazier is okay. Not able to move legs after hit leading w/ head. pic.twitter.com/3nJznnwVVt — David Kano (@TheDKano) December 5, 2017

But last week, Shazier posted a photo showing him standing as he announced his release from the hospital. On Sunday, he confirmed a report from sports journalist Michele Tafoya that he was on an assisted-walking program, and said it “remains a struggle.”

Even so, quite a comeback.