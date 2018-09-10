Steelworkers Vote To Strike If They Don't Get Piece Of Corporate Windfall

Workers for U.S. Steel will head back to the bargaining table on Monday, armed with a nationwide strike authorization vote.

With corporations awash in tax cuts and protected from competition by Trump administration tariffs, United Steelworkers (USW) leaders say members want a contract deal that provides them with a portion of that windfall.

“Top company officials have given themselves more than $50 million in pay and bonuses since 2015 while the hourly workforce has not received a wage increase over the same period,” said a union statement.

“Angry USW members conducted strike authorization meetings at each U.S. Steel local over the past week,” the USW said in a statement, noting that there were “overwhelming” or even unanimous yes votes in every local, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there hasn’t been a work stoppage at U.S. Steel since a six-month lockout of workers in 1986.

“Between the tariffs and the tax break for corporations, they stand to make $2 billion this year,” Don Furko, president of USW Local 1557 in Clairton, Pennsylvania, told the Post-Gazette.

The workers, meanwhile, are struggling to make ends meet and pay for health care, he added.

A three-year U.S. Steel contract for close to 16,000 USW members nationwide ran out September 2 and workers are operating on a rolling temporary contract.

The union is battling for hourly increases and protection of health care and pension benefits.

U.S. Steel said it’s offering profit-sharing, a 4-percent raise in the first year of a six-year contract, 3 percent for each of the next two years, then 1 percent per year for the rest of the contract. Although the company has also offered a one-time payment of $5,000 toward health care costs, it is also demanding that workers cover a larger portion of insurance costs, the union said.

Furko said that even with the one-time payment, workers would have steep out-of-pocket expenses for family coverage.

“They keep on chipping away at health care, making it worse,” Furko said.