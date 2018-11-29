A young basketball player just called out NBA player Stephen Curry in a big way ― and Curry’s response did not disappoint.

Last week, 9-year-old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to the Golden State Warriors player asking the star why his Under Armour basketball sneakers, the Curry 5s, are only available in men’s and boys’ sizes, not in girls’. Morrison’s father, Chris, posted the young player’s handwritten note to Curry on Instagram.

“I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5’s because I’m starting a new basketball season,” Morrison wrote. “My dad and I visited the Under Armor website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls section. However, they did have them for sale under the boys section, even to customize.”

Morrison, very matter of factly, told Curry that although she is a “big fan” of him, she hopes he can work with Under Armour to make the sneakers available in more sizes.

“I know you support girl athletes because have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” she wrote to Curry, who has a history of speaking out on women’s issues. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

(Scroll below to read a larger version of Morrison’s letter.)

Girl named Riley Morrison asks @StephenCurry30 why his sneakers don’t come in girls sizes. Steph responds. pic.twitter.com/C7SPIiMUlu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2018

With a little help from influencers on Twitter, Morrison’s letter got into the hands of Curry. And in usual Curry fashion, the NBA player had the sweetest response. Curry thanked Morrison in a handwritten note posted to Twitter on Thursday, telling the 9-year-old he’s working on fixing the issue right away.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Curry wrote. ”We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of the Curry 5’s now and you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

(Scroll below to read a larger version of Curry’s letter.)

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Sure enough, just hours after Curry posted his response, his Curry 5 basketball sneakers were available in girls’ sizes on the Under Armour website. They were even available in customizable colors, just the like boys’ sizing.

“I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” Morrison told Teen Vogue on Thursday, prior to Curry’s response. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too.”

Morrison’s dad, Chris, thanked Curry on Twitter, writing, “You just made one little girl so happy.” He added on Instagram that he was “so proud of my baby girl for making a difference.”

Morrison’s letter and Curry’s heartfelt response quickly went viral, with many Twitter users applauding Curry’s sincere response.

