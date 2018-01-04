8 Reasons Stephen Colbert Is The Ballsiest Comedian On TV

He pledged Jimmy Fallon's money to charity.

After auctioning off a portrait of himself for $26,000, Colbert went on his show and announced that Jimmy Fallon had agreed to match those funds. Only problem was, <a href="http://www.latenightwithjimmyfallon.com/video/stephen-colbert-jimmy-fallon-project/n17085" target="_blank">he never told Jimmy he was going to do that</a>. As Fallon explained in an interview with our own Arianna, "Literally he did not call me or ask me or consult with me and see if I would ever match $26,000 to a charity." We guess Colbert just KNEW his BFF for six months would come through.