Stephen Colbert's Spoof Alex Jones-Esque Character Is Also Getting Banned Online

“Brain Fight with Tuck Buckford” is back. In a way.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert used his spoof right-wing conspiracy theorist character to mock Infowars’ Alex Jones — who this week was been banned from YouTube, Facebook and iTunes.

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the martyrdom of old Tuck Buckford at the hands of Silicon Valley snow boys and soy flakes,” said Colbert as Buckford.

He then listed the services he has been banned from, before revealing where “Brainfighters” can catch his rants ― “the nation’s last bastion of free speech, the in-house web player on the homepage for HaterAid, the knockoff sports drink for athletic Klansmen.”

Things then got a little sticky: