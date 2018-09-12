Things Could Get Very Hairy Between Stephen Colbert And Alex Trebek

We’ll take “pogonophilia” for 800, Alex!

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert loves his beard — so much that he doesn’t want any other challengers to the beard throne on television.

So on Tuesday he challenged “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who sported a beard for his show’s season premiere Monday, to a trivia quiz.

The loser has to shave off his facial fuzz.

Trebek has yet to respond to Colbert’s lighthearted banter about their beards.

“He’s just sporting a cheap Canadian knock-off of the Colbeard,” Colbert joked. “Step off, beardy-come-lately, there cannot be two Colbeards.”

Which facial fuzz will last the course ― the Colbeard or the Trebeard?