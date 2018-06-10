Add seasoned national anthem performer to the long list of Stephen Colbert’s many talents.
“The Late Show” host joined actor and singer Patrick Wilson on Saturday to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the Mets-Yankees game in New York City.
Fans of Wilson know of his singing chops ― he starred in the 2004 film version of “Phantom of the Opera.” Colbert’s audiences are also familiar with seeing the comedian sing a tune or two on his show. But the harmonic duet Wilson and Colbert performed at Citi Field came as a refreshing surprise ahead of the crosstown matchup.
Check out the performance in the video above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stephen Colbert GIFs