Stephen Colbert said the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been an “emotional roller coaster” after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

“There were lots of twists and turns, and I feel like throwing up,” Colbert said.

TONIGHT: Stephen does the math on the upcoming Supreme Court vote. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qwlP0DrY2t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 5, 2018

But how have the accusations and resulting new hearings changed Kavanaugh’s chances of being confirmed?

The “Late Show” host did the math to find out.