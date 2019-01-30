“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t pull his punches during a booze-soaked interview with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Yet when asked over shots of tequila if he’d be a better president than Trump, Christie immediately replied with a “yes.”

That set up a question from Colbert that had Christie nervous even before it was asked.

“I want to say this in the nicest possible way,” Colbert began.

“You know he’s screwing me now, that’s what’s gonna happen” Christie said to the audience.

“Who likes you?” Colbert asked.

“You do Stephen,” Christie replied, and raised his glass so the two would knock back another shot.

“More of this and I might,” Colbert offered as he held up his glass.

But that didn’t stop the line of questioning.

In fact, it got even tougher from there.

Despite the blunt questions ― and, at one point, the two mockingly flipping each other the New Jersey “state bird” ― both Colbert and Christie seemed to enjoy themselves throughout.

“This is more fun than I thought it would be, by the way” Colbert admitted, then gestured to the booze. “And it’s not just this.”

The tequila, for the record, was what Colbert called “that liberal George Clooney tequila,” referring to the actor’s Casamigos brand.

“Tell you something,” Christie said. “If it gets me loaded, I don’t care.”