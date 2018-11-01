COMEDY
Colbert Uses Trump’s Own Words To Prove He Should Be Deported

"You gotta get that guy out of the country," the "Late Show" host declared.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is calling out President Donald Trump over his latest attack on asylum seekers

Trump claimed Thursday that those who are applying for asylum ― which is legal under U.S. law ― are simply reading a script they’ve been given. 

“They never heard of the phrase before,” he said. “They don’t believe in the phrase, but they’re given a little legal statement to read and they read it, and now all of a sudden they’re supposed to qualify.” 

Colbert suggested applying that standard across the board... then used a clip of Trump from just last year to make the case that the president should be deported.

