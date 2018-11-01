Colbert Uses Trump’s Own Words To Prove He Should Be Deported

TONIGHT: Halloween is over but Trump is still trying to frighten America with lies about the caravan. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QxKL5uldQf

Trump claimed Thursday that those who are applying for asylum ― which is legal under U.S. law ― are simply reading a script they’ve been given.

“They never heard of the phrase before,” he said. “They don’t believe in the phrase, but they’re given a little legal statement to read and they read it, and now all of a sudden they’re supposed to qualify.”

Colbert suggested applying that standard across the board... then used a clip of Trump from just last year to make the case that the president should be deported.