12/11/2018 11:57 pm ET

Colbert Reveals The Not-So-Secret Word That Activates 'Weird Grandpa' Trump

"Late Show" host finds a single word that switches the president on.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert said it was like a catfight. 

The “Late Show” host played footage of cats fighting and said it was “one step up” from President Donald Trump’s bonkers White House meeting with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). 

But he noticed there was one word in that conversation that seemed to activate the president. 

Find out what it is in the clip above.

