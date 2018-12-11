Colbert Reveals The Not-So-Secret Word That Activates 'Weird Grandpa' Trump

TONIGHT: The White House becomes The Fight House when Trump meets with Pelosi and Schumer! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/6ewWG1BLh2

Stephen Colbert said it was like a catfight.

The “Late Show” host played footage of cats fighting and said it was “one step up” from President Donald Trump’s bonkers White House meeting with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

But he noticed there was one word in that conversation that seemed to activate the president.