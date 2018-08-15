COMEDY
08/15/2018 10:29 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Agrees With Trump On One Thing -- And It Has To Do With Obama

Old Trump clip comes back to haunt him on the "Late Show."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s the “least racist person,” but Stephen Colbert finds that a little hard to believe. 

The “Late Show” host played a 1989 clip Wednesday of Trump saying he would “love to be a well-educated black” and actually found himself agreeing... with a caveat. 

Then he invoked President Barack Obama in a response that got big cheers from his studio audience.

Check it out in the clip above.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Racism Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert Agrees With Trump On One Thing -- And It Has To Do With Obama
CONVERSATIONS