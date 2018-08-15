TONIGHT: Is the president a racist? We investigate. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pohNvmfIzY— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2018
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s the “least racist person,” but Stephen Colbert finds that a little hard to believe.
The “Late Show” host played a 1989 clip Wednesday of Trump saying he would “love to be a well-educated black” and actually found himself agreeing... with a caveat.
Then he invoked President Barack Obama in a response that got big cheers from his studio audience.
Check it out in the clip above.