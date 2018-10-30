COMEDY
10/30/2018 10:33 pm ET

Colbert Taunts Trump By Describing Him With A Single 4-Letter Word

"Late Show" host says there's a word to describe Trump's latest presidential power grab.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is calling out President Donald Trump for not only plotting to end automatic U.S. citizenship to everyone born in the country but also actually planning to carry it out.

Trump called birthright citizenship, enshrined in the Constitution, “ridiculous” in an interview with Axios and said he may end it with an executive order.  

So what does that make Trump?  

The “Late Show” host tried to think of a word starting with “d” and eventually settled on one. 

Find out what it is in the clip above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Birthright Citizenship
Colbert Taunts Trump By Describing Him With A Single 4-Letter Word
CONVERSATIONS