Colbert Taunts Trump By Describing Him With A Single 4-Letter Word

Stephen Colbert is calling out President Donald Trump for not only plotting to end automatic U.S. citizenship to everyone born in the country but also actually planning to carry it out.

Trump called birthright citizenship, enshrined in the Constitution, “ridiculous” in an interview with Axios and said he may end it with an executive order.

So what does that make Trump?

The “Late Show” host tried to think of a word starting with “d” and eventually settled on one.