TONIGHT: Trump and past Presidents pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fcQJM0dMgm— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 6, 2018
Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump had some shade thrown at him during the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush.
The “Late Show” host noted reports that Trump attended the service after the Bush family promised not to criticize him.
“They even assured him that the choir would drown out the sound of other ex-presidents rolling in their graves,” Colbert cracked.
But Colbert said some of the guests may have sneaked in some shade anyway.
Check it out in the clip above.