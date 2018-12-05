TONIGHT: Trump and past Presidents pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fcQJM0dMgm

The “Late Show” host noted reports that Trump attended the service after the Bush family promised not to criticize him.

“They even assured him that the choir would drown out the sound of other ex-presidents rolling in their graves,” Colbert cracked.

But Colbert said some of the guests may have sneaked in some shade anyway.