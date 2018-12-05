COMEDY
12/05/2018 10:13 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Decodes The Secret Shade People Threw At Trump During Bush's Funeral

The "Late Show" host said there were some not-subtle messages aimed at the sitting president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump had some shade thrown at him during the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush.

The “Late Show” host noted reports that Trump attended the service after the Bush family promised not to criticize him

“They even assured him that the choir would drown out the sound of other ex-presidents rolling in their graves,” Colbert cracked. 

But Colbert said some of the guests may have sneaked in some shade anyway. 

