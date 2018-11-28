TONIGHT: A scary new climate change report gives Trump a new chance to ignore climate change. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/yXHGmRL2sZ

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert hit President Donald Trump where it hurts on Wednesday night.

Trump often likes to boast about his intelligence, and did so again this week after dismissing an alarming new report on climate change issued by his own administration on Friday.

“One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers,” he told The Washington Post.

Colbert zinged him with a response that drew big cheers from his “Late Show” audience.