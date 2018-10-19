Colbert Mocks Trump's Evangelical Fans By Giving The Ten Commandments An Update

On #LSSC tonight: With evangelical leaders like Pat Robertson downplaying the death of a journalist in Saudi Arabia, Moses publicly clarifies the meaning of ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ pic.twitter.com/b4ZY9asIHE

Stephen Colbert on Thursday offered up a mocking reminder of Christian values to televangelist Pat Robertson and other evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump.

Robertson said Trump shouldn’t jeopardize U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia over the suspected murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The TV pastor urged Trump not to cancel a $100 billion arms deal with the Saudis and said, “You don’t blow up an international alliance over one person.”

So, dressed as Moses, Colbert shared the Ten Commandments... but with one minor modification.