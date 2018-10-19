COMEDY
Colbert Mocks Trump's Evangelical Fans By Giving The Ten Commandments An Update

"Late Show" host's Moses responds to Pat Robertson's plea not to risk the Saudi arms deal over the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert on Thursday offered up a mocking reminder of Christian values to televangelist Pat Robertson and other evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump

Robertson said Trump shouldn’t jeopardize U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia over the suspected murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi

The TV pastor urged Trump not to cancel a $100 billion arms deal with the Saudis and said, “You don’t blow up an international alliance over one person.” 

So, dressed as Moses, Colbert shared the Ten Commandments... but with one minor modification. 

