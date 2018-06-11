Colbert Sums Up Iconic New Trump Image: ‘Still Life With Douchebag’

TONIGHT! The reviews are in and Trump's performance at the G7 summit will have him singing, "NOOOOOOO Canada!" #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9BYCCUF5d5— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 12, 2018
Stephen Colbert took on President Donald Trump’s tumultuous G-7 weekend in which the U.S. leader slammed the nation’s allies and said Russia should be allowed back into the economic Group of Seven.
One moment stood out among all: an image of a seated Trump surrounded by the other leaders:
Colbert called it “still life with douchebag,” and he was only just getting started Monday night.
