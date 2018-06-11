COMEDY
06/11/2018 09:20 pm ET

Colbert Sums Up Iconic New Trump Image: ‘Still Life With Douchebag’

"Late Show" host takes on Trump's G-7 meeting.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert took on President Donald Trump’s tumultuous G-7 weekend in which the U.S. leader slammed the nation’s allies and said Russia should be allowed back into the economic Group of Seven. 

One moment stood out among all: an image of a seated Trump surrounded by the other leaders: 

Colbert called it “still life with douchebag,” and he was only just getting started Monday night.

See his full takedown in the clip above.  

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
