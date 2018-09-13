COMEDY
Stephen Colbert's Audience Loses It Over A ‘Sickening’ Trump Tweet

"Late Show" viewers really didn't like the president's latest claim.
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is calling out President Donald Trump for a “sickening” set of tweets in which he denied that a pair of hurricanes caused almost 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico last year. 

Colbert broke out his Trump impression and read the tweets to his audience, which responded with a storm of boos.

