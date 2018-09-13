TONIGHT: The president trumps himself with quite possibly the worst string of words he has ever tweeted. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/n7MvwFNH1j

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is calling out President Donald Trump for a “sickening” set of tweets in which he denied that a pair of hurricanes caused almost 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico last year.

Colbert broke out his Trump impression and read the tweets to his audience, which responded with a storm of boos.