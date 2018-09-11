TONIGHT: Trump warns the country about a dangerous hurricane headed for the east coast, yet somehow manages to make it all about himself. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/dyrEbMYels

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s latest claim.

As Trump warned of the approaching Hurricane Florence on Tuesday, he also boasted that his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria last year was an “incredible unsung success.”

Revised numbers issued last month put the storm’s death toll in Puerto Rico at nearly 3,000, making it the deadliest natural disaster in a century. The storm also devastated the island’s infrastructure, leading to months of power outages.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz called Trump’s boast “despicable”

Colbert had a different take on Tuesday’s “Late Show,” saying the only reason the administration’s response was “unsung” was that “no one could plug in their mics, because it took 11 months to restore power.”

Then he sang a response to Trump that almost certainly won’t make the White House playlist anytime soon.