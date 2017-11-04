Stephen Colbert Amusingly Imagines John Kelly's Itinerary On Trump's Asia Trip

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will likely have his hands full during President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia, according to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

On Friday, the late night show amusingly imagined the kind of things that Kelly will probably have to deal with as Trump stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines on his visit.

Kelly’s spoof itinerary includes explaining to Trump that “real pandas don’t know Kung Fu” and why he can’t just ship the Great Wall of China back home.