TONIGHT: A new name popped up in the case of the man who paid off Stormy Daniels. Turns out Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also worked for a familiar face from cable news! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KhK5cE3mEB

Stephen Colbert couldn’t contain his glee on learning that Fox News host Sean Hannity was the “mystery client” whose name Michael Cohen was trying to keep secret.

Cohen is the personal attorney to President Donald Trump now at the center of a federal investigation. Cohen’s lawyers were trying to keep the name of at least one client under wraps in a court proceeding on Monday.

Their bid failed, and Hannity’s name was released ― leading to a priceless reaction from the CBS “Late Show” host.