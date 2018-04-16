COMEDY
Colbert Can't Hide His Pleasure After Learning Hannity Was Cohen's Mystery Client

"Late Show" host revels in the latest news on the Fox News host.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert couldn’t contain his glee on learning that Fox News host Sean Hannity was the “mystery client” whose name Michael Cohen was trying to keep secret. 

Cohen is the personal attorney to President Donald Trump now at the center of a federal investigation. Cohen’s lawyers were trying to keep the name of at least one client under wraps in a court proceeding on Monday. 

Their bid failed, and Hannity’s name was released ― leading to a priceless reaction from the CBS “Late Show” host.

Check it out in the clip above. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
