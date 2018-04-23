Colbert Proves Trump Wrong With A Single Photo

TONIGHT: The President took aim at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman during his latest weekend tweetstorm. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/XsD6a400iN

Stephen Colbert on Monday night attempted to decipher Donald Trump’s latest angry tweets, which included an attack on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump called her someone “I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with.”

Just one problem:

Trump just tweeted, “I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with” Maggie Haberman. pic.twitter.com/G3XnSFmE2X — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 21, 2018

“The accurate reporting is coming from inside the White House,” Colbert mockingly cried out. “Get out of there! Get out of there!”