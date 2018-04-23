COMEDY
Colbert Proves Trump Wrong With A Single Photo

"Late Show" host reveals what got under the president's "extremely loose skin."
Stephen Colbert on Monday night attempted to decipher Donald Trump’s latest angry tweets, which included an attack on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump called her someone “I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with.” 

Just one problem:

“The accurate reporting is coming from inside the White House,” Colbert mockingly cried out. “Get out of there! Get out of there!”

See his full takedown in the clip above.  

