Stephen Colbert Discovers Donald Trump's Secret White House Nickname

Stephen Colbert has discovered President Donald Trump’s secret nickname.
During a speech in North Dakota on Wednesday, the president noted that his daughter ― and advisor ― Ivanka Trump had asked to accompany him on the trip.
“She actually said, ’Daddy can I go with you,’” Trump said. “I like that.”
Colbert called the “daddy” moment “not weird at all,” and cracked that all of the president’s advisors call him that.
“Sean Spicer was actually the one who started it,” he said.
See the comedian’s full monologue above.