Stephen Colbert couldn’t contain his glee when talking about President Donald Trump’s new nickname on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Trump is notorious for dishing out insulting monikers to rivals, but his penchant for mocking opponents appears to have come back to haunt him.

According to Colbert, officials in Washington have given Trump an embarrassing nickname based on his alleged 2006 affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

“I think that’s a wonderful thing,” Colbert quipped. “This may be the best news I’ve heard all day.”