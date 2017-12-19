“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s cartoon version of President Donald Trump is back, and this time he’s got his own television series.

“Our Cartoon President” will debut on Showtime in February, according to the first teaser released late Monday.

The satirical show will examine “the quintessentially Trumpian details of the presidency and his most important relationships,” according to Showtime.

“And no one is safe,” the cable network added. “From his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media.”

Showtime will debut the first of the animated show’s 10 weekly episodes on Feb. 11. It will also preview the animation online and on demand on Jan. 28.

“I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA,” Colbert said in a July announcement of the project, referring to Trump’s “make America great again” campaign slogan.