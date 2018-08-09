COMEDY
08/09/2018 12:00 am ET

Colbert Trolls Trump With Incriminating Vacation Postcards Leading To An Arrest

"Late Show" host mocks Trump's "working" golf trip with the postcards he never sent.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump is back on the golf course, this time for what the White House is calling a “working vacation” at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has prepared a set of fake postcards supposedly sent to friends... family... and special counsel Robert Mueller

Check them out in the clip above.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Stephen Colbert Comedy Bedminster, New Jersey
Colbert Trolls Trump With Incriminating Vacation Postcards Leading To An Arrest
CONVERSATIONS