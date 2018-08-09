On #LSSC tonight: Donald Trump is on vacation but he didn’t forget about his family and friends. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zjWJrAJm3g— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 9, 2018
President Donald Trump is back on the golf course, this time for what the White House is calling a “working vacation” at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has prepared a set of fake postcards supposedly sent to friends... family... and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Check them out in the clip above.