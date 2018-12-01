Stephen Colbert Unearths Floor Plan For Putin Penthouse In Trump Tower Moscow

Stephen Colbert has revealed the (spoof) floor plan for the penthouse apartment that the Trump Organization reportedly considered gifting to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its planned Moscow Trump Tower that never got built.

“Now, $50 million sounds like a lot but this place was move-in dictator ready,” Colbert joked on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert imagined the pad having a walk-in gulag and an open-concept tiger pit. But he did have some doubts about the neighbors.