Colbert Has An Ugly Reminder Of What May Have Been Trump's Most Racist Moment

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump’s treatment of the Philadelphia Eagles reminds him of an ugly moment from the past.

Trump canceled a ceremony honoring the Super Bowl champions, saying “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

As Colbert pointed out Tuesday, no Eagles knelt during the anthem during the season.

“So Donald Trump is blaming a group of black guys for something they didn’t do,” he said. “They’ll have to rename the Eagles the Central Park 53.”

The Central Park Five ― black and Latino teenagers ― were wrongfully convicted of rape in an infamous 1989 New York case. Trump took out newspaper ads calling for their execution. Their sentences were later vacated based on DNA evidence and a confession from a serial rapist and murderer.