“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has compiled President Donald Trump’s “classic bigoted hits” into one (spoof) EDM album.

Introducing… “NOW That’s What I Call Racist.”

According to the fake promo that aired Thursday, the record contains Trump’s “hottest derogatory tracks” that will “have you grabbing your torch” in no time.

Songs include “Muslim Ban,” “Build A Wall” and “Obama’s Birth Certificate” — and there’s a special offer.

Buy now and they’ll throw in “Now That’s What I Call Sexist” for free!