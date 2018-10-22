TONIGHT: Trump tweets about a national "emergy." Check it out on tonight's "episodergy." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GvoPrjcb6i

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump is falling back on two of his favorite tactics to help Republicans win next month’s midterm elections.

“Democrats are presently ahead in the polls,” Colbert noted on the “Late Show” Monday night. “But President Trump is employing the same winning strategy as of 2016: racism and lying.”

Colbert said Trump is putting that strategy to work with his racist talk of “what’s pouring over in these caravans” in reference to Central American migrants seeking asylum.

“You’re not being subtle,” Colbert said. “It’s not a dog whistle, that’s a dog trombone.”